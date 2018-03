Taken up into the wet and windy trails of Mt. Kenya, The Boda Windbreaker is ready to take on the cold weather run, or a ride on the back of a motorcycle on the back roads of Kenya. Offering supreme performance and breathability partnered with clean design.

Details

Twin hand pockets

water + wind resistant fabric

Stretchy form fitting mesh side panels

performance utility zipper

zig slash bold bright patterned trim detail